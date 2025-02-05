TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Syria's Al Sharaa hails Türkiye's 'honourable, positive support'
Türkiye's support for the Syrian people's just cause is a strong example of the two countries' brotherhood, says Ahmed Al Sharaa.
Syria's Al Sharaa hails Türkiye's 'honourable, positive support'
On Tuesday, Al Sharaa paid an official visit to Türkiye to meet Erdogan at the Presidential Complex in the capital, Ankara. / Others
Karya Naz BalkizKarya Naz Balkiz
February 5, 2025

The president of Syria's transitional government, Ahmed Al Sharaa, has expressed gratitude for the hospitality and warm welcome President Recep Tayyip Erdogan extended during his visit to Türkiye.

Türkiye's honourable and positive support for the just cause of the Syrian people serves as a strong example of the brotherhood between the two countries, Syria's presidency said in in a statement on Telegram on Wednesday, quoting Al Sharaa.

"I extend my deepest thanks and appreciation to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for the hospitality and generous welcome he showed during our visit to friendly Türkiye," he stated.

RECOMMENDED

The statement also expressed a desire for stronger coordination with Türkiye in the political, economic, and security fields in the future, as well as an increase in cooperation that supports mutual interests.

On Tuesday, Al Sharaa paid an official visit to Türkiye to meet Erdogan at the Presidential Complex in the capital, Ankara.

Key discussions between Turkish President Erdogan and Al Sharaa emphasised cooperation on reconstruction, border security, and counterterrorism efforts against PKK/YPG and Daesh terrorist organisations.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Italy’s Meloni calls to ‘defend free international order’ as she begins three-day Japan visit
Russia expels British diplomat over spying allegations
Macron convenes an emergency meeting to discuss the situations in Greenland and Iran
Finnish PM supports social media ban for children under 15, citing decline in physical activity
China's 'Are You Dead?' app goes viral as young people seek a one-tap proof of life
Israeli air strikes, artillery fire continue across Gaza despite ceasefire
Thousands march in Caracas calling for Maduro's release amid US military intervention
European military mission set to start in Greenland
YPG terror group failed to honour April agreement in Aleppo: Syrian president
Ugandans vote in high-stakes election under internet blackout as Museveni seeks seventh term
Grok won't follow prompts to undress images in places where it's illegal: X
New Zealand warned Pacific neighbour of Iran, Russia linked oil-smuggling 'shadow fleet'
Honduras president-elect vows to take office despite election recount
Japan, Philippines sign new security pacts as regional tensions rise
Taiwan locates black box for lost F-16 jet