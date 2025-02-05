US President Donald Trump has made an astonishing and deeply troubling proposal: the United States should take control of Palestine's Gaza and transform it into a 'Riviera of the Middle East'. He even claimed, "Everybody I’ve spoken to loves the idea of the US owning that piece of land." The question is: who exactly is this “everybody”?

The answer seems clear when you consider that Trump made this announcement standing beside none other than Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the architect of the ongoing devastation in Gaza.

To further amplify the absurdity, Marco Rubio, Trump’s Secretary of State, took to social media to gleefully tweet: "Make Gaza Beautiful Again." This is a vision that sees Gaza not as a place of human struggle, resilience, and history, but as an empty plot of land—waiting to be "beautified" by foreign intervention, with little regard for the millions of lives it holds.

Gaza has been on the news headlines again after October 7, 2023. Israel, Egypt, and the Mediterranean Sea surround it. Movement into and out of it is heavily controlled, as Israel has enforced a nearly complete land, sea, and air blockade of the area since 2007.

This small pocket of land has attracted the world’s attention every one or two years for the last one and a half decades but is also sometimes forgotten. If you are someone who is reading about Gaza for the first time in your life with this article, you may think the author is talking of a deserted island, uninhabitable place, or “a land without a people.”

In fact, Gaza is 365 square kilometres of land, and it inhabits 2,351,000 people, which makes it one of the densest areas in the world, with 6441 people per square km. One should also avoid the statisticalisation trap where people who are living in Gaza are human beings with stories and memories. They are faces rather than mere numbers. However, it becomes clear that political language in the United States with the new Donald Trump administration will be based on the dehumanisation of Gaza.

The implications of his words at the press conference on February 5, are staggering. Trump’s proposal is a glaring reminder that in the eyes of many world leaders, the people of Gaza—Palestinians—are reduced to little more than background noise in a geopolitical game.

This isn't just about land or politics; it's about the systematic erasure of a people, their history, and their struggle for self-determination. To Trump, Gaza isn’t a place of suffering and resistance—it’s an opportunity for rebranding. It’s a strip of land to be "fixed," a place to be renovated into a "tourist destination," regardless of who lives there or the decades of hardship they’ve endured under a brutal occupation and blockade.

Colonialism rebranded

What Trump’s rhetoric reveals is a deeply troubling mindset—a belief that Palestinians in Gaza have no voice, no agency, and no right to self-determination or votes.

Their homes, their land, their very existence, are reduced to a resource for someone else to exploit, more valuable than the people living on it. This may come as a surprise to some observers, but this is a modern-day manifestation of colonialism, echoing the Manifest Destiny doctrine in the United States—a belief that one nation has a divine right to control another's land, regardless of the people who have lived there for generations. It’s the kind of thinking that has long fuelled the oppression of indigenous peoples, and it is alive and well in Trump’s vision for Gaza.

The legal context around this proposal only deepens its gravity. The International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued arrest warrants for Israeli officials, including Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, for crimes against humanity and war crimes. The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has condemned Israel’s actions in Gaza as genocide.