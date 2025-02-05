Aselsan, one of Türkiye's leading defence companies, has opened an office in Oman, a Gulf nation.

"The new office opened in Muscat, the capital of Oman, will be part of Aselsan's efforts to strengthen its presence in the Middle East and Gulf region, which currently has offices and subsidiaries in Qatar, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Jordan," the firm said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Oman office will contribute to Aselsan's global advancement as it produces the best products in its field, develops game-changing technologies, and expands its exports, the statement added.