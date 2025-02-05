The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has offered buyouts to employees, US media reported and the spy service confirmed, becoming the latest agency to enact President Donald Trump's plan to slash the federal government and cut down its workforce.

"Director [John] Ratcliffe is moving swiftly to ensure the CIA workforce is responsive to the Administration's national security priorities," the CIA said in a statement on Wednesday.

"These moves are part of a holistic strategy to infuse the Agency with renewed energy, provide opportunities for rising leaders to emerge, and better position the CIA to deliver on its mission."

Ratcliffe, a former member of the House of Representatives who served as Director of National Intelligence during Trump's first term, was confirmed by the US Senate as director of the CIA days after Trump took office for his second term.

An agency spokesperson declined to say how many employees received offers, or whether they face a deadline to decide, but Ratcliffe, Trump's pick to lead the CIA, promised to make big changes to the agency during his Senate confirmation hearing earlier this month.

The agency does not disclose its budget or the number of people it employs. The Wall Street Journal first reported the news.

The agency is also freezing the hiring of job seekers already given a conditional offer, the paper reported, citing an aide to Ratcliffe.

"The offer — which tells federal employees that they can quit their jobs and receive roughly eight months of pay and benefits — had up until Tuesday not been made available to most national security roles in an apparent cognisance of their critical function to the security of the nation," US broadcaster CNNreported citing sources familiar with the offer.

The buyout offers is in line with a massive makeover of the US government embarked on by the Trump administration, which has fired and sidelined hundreds of civil servants in first steps toward downsizing the bureaucracy and installing loyalists.

The White House last week offered two million civilian full-time federal workers an opportunity to stop working this week and receive pay and benefits through September 30 as Trump seeks to slash the size of the government.

About 20,000 federal workers have since accepted the offer, a senior administration official told Axios news website.

On Tuesday, unions representing US government employees filed a lawsuit to block the Trump administration's plan to offer buyouts to federal workers.

The buyout offers at the CIA — whose work gathering foreign intelligence is vital to US national security — came just hours after Trump announced an extraordinary scheme for the United States to occupy Gaza and "own it."

Related Trump administration removes nearly all USAID workers worldwide

$100B in taxpayer savings annually?

Last week, Trump's administration announced that nearly all federal employees are being offered buyouts which the White House said could save taxpayers $100 billion annually.