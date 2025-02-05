Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier have called for intensified international efforts to achieve a lasting ceasefire in Gaza and a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Speaking at a joint press conference in Ankara on Wednesday, the two leaders emphasised the need for diplomacy and warned against actions that undermine international law.

Erdogan emphasised the urgent need for the global community to focus on securing a ceasefire and finding a diplomatic solution to the crisis.

"Everyone has great responsibilities to maintain the ceasefire in Gaza. As the international community, we must continue our efforts for a two-state solution," Erdogan said.

The Turkish president also reaffirmed Türkiye’s ongoing cooperation with Germany on key regional issues, including the conflicts in Palestine's Gaza, Syria, and Ukraine.

Steinmeier rejects Trump’s Gaza relocation plan

Steinmeier strongly criticised US President Donald Trump’s recent proposal to “take over” Gaza and permanently relocate its Palestinian population to neighbouring countries, calling it unacceptable.

"A solution that disregards or even violates international law is unacceptable," Steinmeier said. He stressed that a lasting peace must provide "security for Israel and self-determination for Palestinians."

Steinmeier, who visited Saudi Arabia and Jordan before arriving in Türkiye, noted that regional leaders were overwhelmingly opposed to the plan.