TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Erdogan, Steinmeier reject violations of international law in Gaza
Erdogan and Steinmeier call for a ceasefire in Gaza and a two-state solution, while the German president rejects Trump’s Gaza relocation plan as a violation of international law.
Erdogan, Steinmeier reject violations of international law in Gaza
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has reaffirmed Türkiye’s ongoing cooperation with Germany on key regional issues, including the conflicts in Palestine's Gaza, Syria, and Ukraine. / Photo: AA / AA
Tuncay ŞahinTuncay Şahin
February 5, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier have called for intensified international efforts to achieve a lasting ceasefire in Gaza and a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Speaking at a joint press conference in Ankara on Wednesday, the two leaders emphasised the need for diplomacy and warned against actions that undermine international law.

Erdogan emphasised the urgent need for the global community to focus on securing a ceasefire and finding a diplomatic solution to the crisis.

"Everyone has great responsibilities to maintain the ceasefire in Gaza. As the international community, we must continue our efforts for a two-state solution," Erdogan said.

The Turkish president also reaffirmed Türkiye’s ongoing cooperation with Germany on key regional issues, including the conflicts in Palestine's Gaza, Syria, and Ukraine.

Steinmeier rejects Trump’s Gaza relocation plan

Steinmeier strongly criticised US President Donald Trump’s recent proposal to “take over” Gaza and permanently relocate its Palestinian population to neighbouring countries, calling it unacceptable.

"A solution that disregards or even violates international law is unacceptable," Steinmeier said. He stressed that a lasting peace must provide "security for Israel and self-determination for Palestinians."

Steinmeier, who visited Saudi Arabia and Jordan before arriving in Türkiye, noted that regional leaders were overwhelmingly opposed to the plan.

RECOMMENDED

"I encountered only disappointment, many concerns, and in some cases real outrage about Trump’s plan," he said.

Trump’s remarks, made during a news conference alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, sparked widespread international condemnation. The proposal was rejected by multiple countries, including Türkiye, Germany, China, Russia, Spain, France, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt.

Regional stability and Türkiye-Germany cooperation

Beyond Gaza, both leaders discussed broader regional challenges, with Erdogan stressing the importance of long-term peace in Syria.

"A Syria where lasting peace and prosperity prevail is the desire of all of us," he said.

He also raised concerns about rising xenophobia, racism, and Islamophobia in Europe, particularly its impact on the Turkish community.

Steinmeier’s visit to Ankara comes at a critical time as international pressure mounts on Israel to halt its military actions in Gaza.

Meanwhile, Türkiye and Germany continue diplomatic efforts to navigate key regional conflicts and strengthen bilateral ties.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Italy’s Meloni calls to ‘defend free international order’ as she begins three-day Japan visit
Russia expels British diplomat over spying allegations
Macron convenes an emergency meeting to discuss the situations in Greenland and Iran
Finnish PM supports social media ban for children under 15, citing decline in physical activity
China's 'Are You Dead?' app goes viral as young people seek a one-tap proof of life
Israeli air strikes, artillery fire continue across Gaza despite ceasefire
Thousands march in Caracas calling for Maduro's release amid US military intervention
European military mission set to start in Greenland
YPG terror group failed to honour April agreement in Aleppo: Syrian president
Ugandans vote in high-stakes election under internet blackout as Museveni seeks seventh term
Grok won't follow prompts to undress images in places where it's illegal: X
New Zealand warned Pacific neighbour of Iran, Russia linked oil-smuggling 'shadow fleet'
Honduras president-elect vows to take office despite election recount
Japan, Philippines sign new security pacts as regional tensions rise
Taiwan locates black box for lost F-16 jet