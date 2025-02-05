Current estimates indicate that at least 2,800 people died due to recent fighting in Democratic Republic of Congo's eastern city of Goma, UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs spokesperson Jens Laerke said.

"It is important to note that figures remain fluid and difficult to verify," he told Reuters via email on Wednesday.

The latest toll comes as the M23 rebel group and Rwandan forces launched a new offensive, days before the Rwandan and Congolese presidents are due to attend a crisis summit.

Breaking a ceasefire they had declared unilaterally, which was due to have taken effect on Tuesday, the M23, together with Rwandan troops, seized a mining town in South Kivu province, security and humanitarian sources told AFP.

The M23, which said in its ceasefire announcement it had "no intention of taking control of Bukavu or other localities", resumed its advance towards the city of one million people, just days after capturing Goma, the capital of neighbouring North Kivu province.

Intense clashes broke out at dawn on Wednesday between the M23 with its Rwandan allies and Congolese armed forces, sources said.

The M23 militants and Rwandan forces seized the mining town of Nyabibwe, about 100 kilometres (60 miles) from Bukavu and 70 kilometres from the province's airport.

"This is proof that the unilateral ceasefire that has been declared was, as usual, a ploy," Congolese government spokesperson Patrick Muyaya told AFP.

In more than three years of fighting between the Rwanda-backed group and the Congolese army, half a dozen ceasefires and truces have been declared, before being systematically broken.

Local and military sources said in recent days that both the DRC army and the M23 and its Rwandan allies were in the process of reinforcing troops and equipment in the region.

Last week's capture of Goma was a major escalation in the mineral-rich region, scarred by relentless conflict involving dozens of armed groups over three decades.

International Criminal Court prosecutors said in a statement they were "closely following" events in the eastern DRC, "including the grave escalation of violence over the past weeks".

Fears of the violence sparking a wider conflict have galvanised regional bodies, mediators such as Angola and Kenya, as well as the United Nations, European Union and other countries in diplomatic efforts for a peaceful resolution.

Diplomatic sources say the M23's advance in the east of the vast central African nation could weaken the government of Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi, who won a second term in December 2023.