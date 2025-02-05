Protests turned violent in Dhaka when former prime minister Sheikh Hasina made a virtual speech from India, leading to attacks on the house-turned-museum of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, founder of the South Asian nation.

Protesters, including those from the Anti-discrimination Student Movement, carried out vandalism and set on fire parts of the museum soon after Hasina's party announced her scheduled speech on Wednesday.

Thousands of people were seen gathering close to the house while some broke its wall with hammers and sticks.

Hasnat Abdullah, the key coordinator of the Anti-discrimination Student Movement on Facebook, posted, "Tonight, Bangladesh will be free from the pilgrimage site of fascism."

"Demolishing a building can only destroy a structure but couldn't erase the history, " Hasina said in her address.

"History can retaliate as we see in the past," she said, calling the attackers an anti-liberation force.

Bangladesh gained independence from Pakistan in 1971 under Rehman's leadership. About 1,000 people were killed and over 22,000 others injured during the uprising, which led to the fall of Hasina, who fled to India on August 5, 2024.

Three days later, Nobel Peace Prize laureate Mohammad Yunus was appointed as leader of a transitional government.

Hasina called the transitional set-up "illegal and unconstitutional."