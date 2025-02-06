Thursday, February 6, 2025

1906 GMT — The United Nations World Food Programme has urged the international community and "all donors" to help feed millions of Palestinians and rebuild the war-ravaged area.

"We call on the international community and all donors to continue supporting WFP's life-saving assistance at this pivotal moment," said Deputy Executive Director Carl Skau following a visit.

1808 GMT — Netanyahu believes no US troops needed in Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that United States troops are not needed in Palestine's Gaza.

"No!" Netanyahu told reporters in Congress when asked if he thinks US troops are needed in Gaza to make President Donald Trump's plan peaceful.

1806 GMT — UN refugee agency warns of severe cold threatening Palestinians in Gaza

The UN refugee agency (UNRWA) issued a warning about the dire situation facing hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians in Gaza, as intense rains and strong winds threaten them with cold.

These people have already lost their homes due to the prolonged Israeli war, which continued for more than 15 months until a ceasefire took hold on Jan. 19.

"Many families remain in makeshift shelters due to widespread destruction," the agency said in a statement. It added that heavy rain and strong winds in Gaza have left hundreds of thousands exposed to cold and wet conditions in the past 24 hours.

1748 GMT — 66 Palestinian bodies retrieved from sand mounds built by Israel in Gaza

Civil defence teams have retrieved the bodies of 66 Palestinians from sand mounds constructed by the Israeli military in northern Gaza, the agency said on Thursday.

"Israeli bulldozing operations caused the burial of Palestinians under sand mounds used by the army for fortification in several areas of Gaza City and the north," Civil Defence spokesperson Mahmoud Basal told Anadolu.

He said 37 bodies were found in the northern town of Jabalia and 29 others in the Shati refugee camp in Gaza City. "Many graves have yet to be discovered, as Palestinians were forced to bury their dead in streets, squares, and public parks during the Israeli ground operations," he added.

1714 GMT — Trump to impose sanctions on International Criminal Court

US President Donald Trump will sign an executive order to sanction the International Criminal Court for targeting the United States and its allies, such as Israel, a White House official said.

The order will place financial and visa sanctions on individuals and their family members who assist in ICC investigations of US citizens or US allies said the official.

The move by Trump comes after US Senate Democrats last week blocked a Republican-led effort to sanction the ICC in protest at its arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former defence minister over Israel's campaign in Gaza.

1619 GMT — Israel's backing of Trump plan threatens Gaza talks: Egypt

Egypt said Israeli support for US President Donald Trump's plan to displace Palestinians "weakens and destroys the negotiations on a ceasefire agreement and incites a return to fighting".

The statement from truce mediator Egypt's foreign ministry referred to "statements issued today by a number of members of the Israeli government", without naming them.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz had earlier instructed the military to formulate a plan for Palestinians to leave Gaza, a day after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the proposal "remarkable".

Egypt said the plan "constitutes a blatant and flagrant violation of international law... and infringes on the most basic rights of the Palestinian people".

1505 GMT — Russia says Trump's 'shocking' remarks on Gaza fuel Middle East tensions

Russia's Foreign Ministry said that United States President Donald Trump's remarks about resettling the Palestinians from Gaza and establishing US ownership of Gaza were shocking and would ramp up tensions in the Middle East.

1502 GMT — Trump's plan a 'declaration of intent' to occupy Gaza — Hamas

Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem has warned that United States President Donald Trump's plan to take over Gaza and displace its people was a "declaration of intent to occupy" the Palestinian territory.

The Palestinian resistance group also called for "an urgent Arab summit to confront" Trump's plan, Qassem said in a statement.

1439 GMT — Denmark dismisses Trump’s Gaza plan

Denmark dismissed US President Donald Trump’s plan to take control of Gaza as an unrealistic approach to resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the state news media outlet reported.

"It doesn’t seem to me to be a realistic way forward," Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen told Danish broadcaster DR.

“The countries surrounding Israel and Palestine have said very, very clearly that they will not adopt a Palestinian challenge. These are countries that have already taken a big drag if you look at Jordan and Lebanon,” he said, referring to Palestinian refugees in those countries.

Rasmussen emphasised that the only viable solution is one that ensures peaceful coexistence for the Israelis and Palestinians.

1427 GMT — Palestinian premier discusses Gaza relief efforts with Arab League chief

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Mostafa held talks with Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit to discuss the latest developments in the occupied territories.

A statement by the premier’s office said the discussions held in Cairo dwelt on relief efforts for Gaza amid deteriorating humanitarian conditions in the enclave following Israel’s genocidal war.

The prime minister hailed the Arab League’s backing for Palestinians and underlined the importance of increasing support, especially regarding the reconstruction of the war-torn Gaza.

"The Palestinian government is working seriously to provide relief to Gaza, prepare for reconstruction, and work with all partners and friends to overcome these circumstances," he added.

1214 GMT — Gaza death toll nears 47,600 as 28 more bodies found in rubble

Palestinian medics and rescue teams recovered 28 more bodies from the rubble in Gaza, pushing the overall death toll from Israel’s genocidal war since October 2023 to 47,583, the Health Ministry said.

A ministry statement said that the toll included one person who succumbed to his injuries and two others shot dead by Israeli forces.

According to the ministry, four injured people were also admitted to hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the number of the wounded to 111,633 in the Israeli onslaught.

1208 GMT — Gaza isn't a 'bargaining chip' for political gains — China

Doubling down its opposition to the forced displacement of Palestinians, China rejected any move to turn Gaza into a “bargaining chip for political gains."

"Gaza belongs to the Palestinian people. It is an inalienable part of the territory of Palestine, not a bargaining chip for political gains," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told reporters in Beijing.

"The international community should join hands to facilitate humanitarian assistance and reconstruction rather than aggravate the situation there," said Guo, according to a transcript of his news conference.

1145 GMT — Gaza would be turned over to the US by Israel: Trump

US President Donald Trump has said that Gaza would be turned over to the United States by Israel after the war on the Palestinian enclave is over.

"The Gaza would be turned over to the United States by Israel at the conclusion of fighting. The Palestinians would have already been resettled in far safer and more beautiful communities, with new and modern homes, in the region," Trump said in a Truth Social post building on his controversial comments about Gaza's future this week.

"No soldiers by the US would be needed!" he added.

1136 GMT — French president discusses 2-state solution with Egyptian counterpart

French President Emmanuel Macron spoke with his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el Sisi over the phone and discussed the two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The two leaders condemned the forced displacement of Palestinians in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, calling it "unacceptable" and a "serious violation of international law," according to a statement from the Elysee Palace on Wednesday.

Macron and Sisi warned that such actions would undermine the two-state solution and pose a significant destabilising factor for Egypt and Jordan.