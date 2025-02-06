Argentina announces ban on gender transitions for minors
"Gender ideology taken to extremes and applied to children by force or psychological coercion constitutes child abuse," Milei's office said in a statement.  / Photo: AP / AP
Argentina announces ban on gender transitions for minors
Milei's office would modify a 2012 law allowing people to change their gender identity, including banning hormone treatment and surgery for children.
By Staff Reporter
February 6, 2025

Argentina's presidential office has said that President Javier Milei had decided to ban gender change treatments and surgeries for minors, as well as impose limits on transgender women being housed inside women's prisons.

According to his office, Milei will decree that prisoners be housed according to their gender registered at the time of committing the crime.

Regardless of this, it said, no transgender woman will be housed in a women's prison if convicted of sexual crimes, human trafficking or violent crimes against women.

The office did not give details on how many transgender woman were in women's prisons or convicted of such crimes.

The announcement came shortly after a US judge blocked an executive order that President Donald Trump signed on his first day in office that would move the 16 transgender women housed in women's prisons to men's institutions, and end their gender-affirming care.

RECOMMENDED

Milei's office added that the government would modify a 2012 law allowing people to change their gender identity, including banning hormone treatment and surgery for children.

"Gender ideology taken to extremes and applied to children by force or psychological coercion constitutes child abuse," the office said in a statement.

The announcement comes days after protests in Argentina after Milei made a speech in Davos, Switzerland, in which he questioned "feminism, diversity, inclusion, abortion, environmentalism and gender ideology", calling progressive policies a "cancer that must be extirpated."

RelatedConfused kids need psychotherapy, not gender reassignment surgeries
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Italy’s Meloni calls to ‘defend free international order’ as she begins three-day Japan visit
Russia expels British diplomat over spying allegations
Macron convenes an emergency meeting to discuss the situations in Greenland and Iran
Finnish PM supports social media ban for children under 15, citing decline in physical activity
China's 'Are You Dead?' app goes viral as young people seek a one-tap proof of life
Israeli air strikes, artillery fire continue across Gaza despite ceasefire
Thousands march in Caracas calling for Maduro's release amid US military intervention
European military mission set to start in Greenland
YPG terror group failed to honour April agreement in Aleppo: Syrian president
Ugandans vote in high-stakes election under internet blackout as Museveni seeks seventh term
Grok won't follow prompts to undress images in places where it's illegal: X
New Zealand warned Pacific neighbour of Iran, Russia linked oil-smuggling 'shadow fleet'
Honduras president-elect vows to take office despite election recount
Japan, Philippines sign new security pacts as regional tensions rise
Taiwan locates black box for lost F-16 jet