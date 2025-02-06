Ongoing seismic activity in the Aegean Sea has the possibility of causing volcanic activity, a report by Türkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) and the Mineral Research and Exploration Ge neral Directorate (MTA) have said.

The joint preliminary assessment report by AFAD and the MTA on Wednesday on the earthquakes near Santorini Island said the number of quakes occurring in and around Santorini, which began intensifying as of January 28, had exceeded 900 as of February 5.

The report said the earthquakes, the largest of which measured 5.1, were concentrated northeast of Santorini Island and that their depths ranged between 5 kilometres (3.1 miles) and 25 kilometres (15.5 miles).

“The earthquakes are concentrated in the region of the Kolumbo volcano, which has an underwater crater located 6.5 kilometres (4 miles) northeast of Santorini Island," it added, stressing that the closest earthquake to the Turkish coast is 140 kilometres (87 miles) away.

Tsunami risk

The report noted that the Santorini volcano and its surroundings are an active volcanic complex and that the last known eruption took place in 1950 and that following the eruption, a tsunami reached the Turkish coast.

It also underlined that volcanism can occur as a result of tectonic movements as well as seismic movements due to a magma chamber .

“Therefore, earthquake swarms such as those that have occurred in recent days should be carefully monitored from both perspectives.