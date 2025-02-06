Swedish police found several rifles in the adult education centre in Orebro where a gunman killed at least 11 people and wounded several others this week in the country's deadliest mass shooting, a spokesperson has said.

"We have found several weapons in the school. They are so-called long guns, rifles," a police spokesperson said on Thursday. "They are licensed guns and can be linked to the suspected perpetrator."

Police believe the suspected killer - identified by Swedish media as Rickard Andersson, a 35-year-old unemployed recluse - acted alone.

Sweden has a high level of gun ownership by European standards, mainly linked to hunting, though it is much lower than in the United States. A wave of gang crime in recent years has highlighted the high incidence of illegal weapons.

The attack occurred on Tuesday at the Risbergska adult education centre in Orebro, a city of more than 100,000 people some 200 km (125 miles) west of Stockholm.

Swedish authorities have said there was no evidence so far that the shooter, whose body was discovered at the scene, had "ideological motives".

The police have not confirmed the name of the suspect and the number of wounded remains unclear, two days after the attack at the school, which offers adult courses and Swedish language classes for immigrants.

Barricaded in classrooms

While Sweden has suffered a wave of gun violence in recent years related to gang crime, the nation has been shocked by the brutality of Tuesday's crime.