Argentina's president has ordered the country's withdrawal from the World Health Organization due to “profound differences” with the UN agency, a presidential spokesperson said on Wednesday.

President Javier Milei 's decision echoes that of his ally, USPresidentDonaldTrump, who began the process of pulling the United States out of WHO with an executive order on his first day back in office on January 21.

The loss of another member country will further fracturecooperationinglobalhealth, though Argentina was expected to provide only about $8 million to WHOfortheagency’s estimated $6.9 billion 2024-2025 budget.

Argentina’s decision is based on “profound differences in health management, especially during the (COVID-19) pandemic,” spokesperson Manuel Adorni told a news conference in Buenos Aires.

He said WHO guidelines at the time led to the largest shutdown “in the history of mankind.”

Argentina will not allow an international organisation to intervene in its sovereignty “and much less in our health,” he added.

WHO has no authority to compel countries to take specific health actions, and the organisation’s guidelines and recommendations, including in health crises like COVID-19, are often disregarded.

WHO said it was looking into Argentina's announcement.