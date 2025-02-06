The former residence of Bangladesh’s founding father, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, was set ablaze by scores of protesters on Wednesday.

Protesters, including those from the Anti-discrimination Student Movement, carried out vandalism and set on fire parts of the residence-turned-museum soon after Rahman's daughter, former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, announced on Tuesday that she would virtually address the nation the next day.

Details of the time of her virtual event were announced by the now-banned Chhatra League, the student wing of Hasina's Awami League party, The Daily Star reported.

Within hours of the announcement, events and posters started popping up on Facebook groups, asking for people to gather to protest. Others asked people to bring their own bulldozers. Dhanmondi 32, the address of the museum, had been a key political center for the Awami League party and Hasina, who was ousted from her 15-year-long rule last August after a student-led uprising.

Closer to the time of her address, the country descended into chaos and protesters marched towards Bangabandhu Memorial Museum to destroy it brick by brick.

According to The Daily Star, a Facebook event titled "Bulldozer Procession" was scheduled for 9pm – the same time as Hasina’s virtual speech from India was scheduled to be held. However, an hour before the scheduled event, protesters broke into the residence and started tearing apart the historic house (and the independence monument) with sticks, shovels, hammers and other tools. A mural of Rahman at the museum was also destroyed. By 9:30pm, the property was on fire.

Closer to midnight, a crane and excavator were found at the residence. By 2am, parts of the house had been razed to the ground.

Protesters also set fire to Sudha Sadan, the Dhanmondi residence of Hasina’s late husband and nuclear scientist, MA Wazed Miah, that same night.

Hasnat Abdullah, the key coordinator of the Anti-discrimination Student Movement on Facebook, posted, “Tonight, Bangladesh will be free from the pilgrimage site of fascism.”

On Wednesday morning, The Daily Star reported: “The excavators left the scene by 10:30am, leaving the Dhanmondi 32 house of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to be torn apart by hands.”