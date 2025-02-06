WORLD
2 MIN READ
Ambush near Burkina Faso border kills 10 Niger soldiers: statement
The military was responding to cattle theft when they were attacked.
Ambush near Burkina Faso border kills 10 Niger soldiers: statement
The attackers managed to flee, but the military caught and neutralised 15 “terrorists”, the statement added. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
By Emir Isci
February 6, 2025

An ambush by a "group of criminals" killed at least 10 Nigerien soldiers near the country’s border with Burkina Faso this week, Niger’s ruling military junta said.

An intervention unit was sent to the west of the country on Monday to catch criminals stealing cattle in Takzat, a village in western Niger, according to a military statement said broadcast on Wednesday night.

"It was during the operation that a group of criminals ambushed the detachment of the internal security forces which resulted in the loss of 10 of our soldiers,” it said.

It did not specify who the criminals were.

The attackers managed to flee, but the military caught and neutralised 15 “terrorists” on Tuesday, the statement added.

Niger, along with its neighbours Burkina Faso and Mali, has for over a decade battled an insurgency fought by militant groups, including some allied with al-Qaida and the Daesh group.

Related'Separatist' gunmen kill many and set homes ablaze in Nigeria
RECOMMENDED

Region of conflict

Following military coups in all three nations in recent years, the ruling juntas have expelled French forces and turned to Russia’s mercenary units for security assistance.

The three countries vowed to strengthen their cooperation by establishing a new security alliance, the Alliance of Sahel States.

Ten soldiers were killed and seven others injured in an attack near Niger’s border with Burkina Faso last December, the army said.

The same month, a Daesh-affiliated group likely shot and killed 21 passengers on a bus in the Arboudji village, near the border with Burkina Faso, according to the United States-based Armed Conflict Location and Event Data.

RelatedNiger, Mali and Burkina Faso formally leave West African bloc
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
2025 third hottest year on record: EU climate change service
Migrant deaths rise in ICE custody as detentions surge under Trump
Kneecap singer returns to court as UK prosecutors appeal dropped terrorism charge
Cambodia says Thai troops continue to 'occupy' civilian areas, testing December truce
US senators introduce bill to stop Trump from seizing NATO ally Greenland
Death toll from crane collapse at Thailand rail project reaches 28
New York reaches settlement with pro-Israel group after probe into violence, harassment
Trump threatens 'very strong action' if Iran hangs protesters
US State Department official says Venezuela freeing Americans is an 'important step'
Israel kills two Palestinians in Gaza in new ceasefire violation
US civil rights pioneer Claudette Colvin dies aged 86
ICJ hears detailed accounts of violence against Rohingya in Myanmar
US ends temporary protected status for Somali nationals
US envoy meets son of Iran's deposed shah amid protests — report
Over 400 prisoners freed in Venezuela — top lawmaker