Two years have passed since the catastrophic earthquakes of February 6, 2023, struck multiple Turkish provinces with magnitudes of 7.7 and 7.6.

The disaster claimed over 50,000 lives and left approximately 14 million people in Türkiye and countless others in northern Syria grappling with its aftermath.

As the country marks the second anniversary of this tragic event, the Turkish government’s housing reconstruction efforts have moved steadily.

In a televised address on January 29, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reaffirmed the government’s commitment to rebuilding the earthquake-stricken regions, saying:

"While the national agenda may shift from day to day, our sole constant priority remains the revival and reconstruction of our earthquake-affected regions. We are working tirelessly to ensure that our brothers and sisters can move into safe, modern and comfortable homes as soon as possible."

Describing the reconstruction efforts as "the construction of the century," Erdogan emphasised the sheer scale of the operation:

"We have turned our earthquake zone into the largest construction site in the world. Across 174 different locations in 11 provinces, spanning 4,333 villages, we have deployed 182,000 architects, engineers and workers at 1,900 construction sites. Every milestone we achieve reflects the magnitude of our commitment and strength."

This ambitious initiative underscores Türkiye’s rapid and comprehensive recovery efforts, which continue to shape the future of affected communities.

According to the Ministry of Environment, Urbanisation, and Climate Change, around 201,580 independent units have been delivered to date to the affected people, consisting of 169,171 homes, 149 workplaces and 32,260 village houses. This represents 45 percent of the total homes planned for construction in the earthquake zone.

The government aims to deliver a total of 452,983 independent units by the end of 2025, ensuring affected communities have secure housing and stable infrastructure.