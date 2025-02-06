France delivered its first batch of warplanes to Ukraine as part of European efforts to strengthen Kiev's hand in its war with Russia and show Paris' commitment as the United States mulls its support to Ukraine.

President Emmanuel Macron last June vowed to train Ukrainian pilots to fly Dassault-made Mirage 2000 fighter jets, crossing a new line in military support to Kiev.

"With Ukrainian pilots on board who have been trained for several months in France, they will now participate in defending the skies of Ukraine," Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu wrote on social media platform X.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed on X that: "The first Mirage 2000 jets from France have arrived, adding to our air defence capabilities".

Officials said that for security reasons Paris would not say how many warplanes had been delivered on Thursday, although the planes had been adapted to enable strikes on the ground.

The plane, which has been replaced by the Rafale fighter jet in the French fleet, was initially conceived for air dogfights.