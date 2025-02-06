Local authorities warned of a looming humanitarian disaster in Gaza City after tents of displaced civilians were flooded by rainwater and sewage amid massive destruction following Israel’s genocidal war.

"The city is facing a stifling humanitarian disaster due to severe damage to infrastructure and the severe shortage of resources and equipment needed to provide basic services,” Gaza Municipality spokesperson Hosni Muhanna told Anadolu on Thursday.

He said stormy winds that ravaged Palestine's Gaza in recent days "have worsened the suffering of the displaced in the camps and shelters, as rainwater and sewage swept through hundreds of tents, causing dozens of them to fly away."

Muhanna said eight sewage pumping stations, three rainwater collection basins and over 175,000 linear metres of sewage networks have been destroyed by the Israeli war on Gaza.

"This has resulted in sewage overflow in several areas that flooded streets and mixed with rainwater in collection basins," he added.