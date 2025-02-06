Panama formally pulled out of China's massive Belt and Road infrastructure programme, following pressure from the United States to reduce Beijing's influence on the Panama Canal, President Jose Raul Mulino has announced.

Mulino told reporters on Thursday that the Panamanian Embassy in Beijing had given China the required 90-day notice of its decision not to renew its involvement in the plan.

Mulino also accused the United States government of lying a day earlier when the US State Department claimed that US government vessels would be able to cross the country's namesake canal without paying fees.

Speaking to journalists, Mulino expressed his "absolute rejection" of managing US-Panama ties "based on lies and falsehoods."

China expressed its support for Panama after the Central American nation rejected claims by the Trump administration that US government vessels could transit the Panama Canal free of charge, state media reported.

China has "always respected Panama's sovereignty over the canal and recognised the canal's status as a permanently neutral international waterway," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told reporters in Beijing.

Rejecting US claim

Guo emphasised that China "respects the management and operation of the canal by the Panamanian government and has never interfered in canal affairs."