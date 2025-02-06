'Disaster of the century' caused $104B direct, $150B indirect loss: Erdogan
TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
'Disaster of the century' caused $104B direct, $150B indirect loss: ErdoganThe disaster claimed over 50,000 lives and left approximately 14 million people in Türkiye struggling with its aftermath.
“By the end of the year, we will build a total of 453,000 housing units, ensuring that not a single citizen remains without a home or a workplace,”says Erdogan. / Photo: AA / AA
Zulal SemaZulal Sema
February 6, 2025

The “disaster of the century” has directly caused a financial loss of $104 billion to Türkiye, Turkish President Erdogan has said, regarding the twin earthquakes of 2023.

“The 'disaster of the century' has caused a severe direct financial loss of $104 billion to our country and an indirect loss of $150 billion,” Erdogan said on Thursday during the February 6 Earthquakes Commemoration Program in Türkiye’s southeastern province of Adiyaman.

“By the end of the year, we will build a total of 453,000 housing units, ensuring that not a single citizen remains without a home or a workplace,” he added.

Eleven provinces affected

"In the earthquake zone, we have undertaken a massive reconstruction and revival effort within just two years, a scale that almost no country in the world could handle," he further noted.

RECOMMENDED

Eleven Turkish provinces, including Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Elazig, Hatay, Gaziantep, Kahramanmaras, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, and Sanliurfa, were hit by the 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude earthquakes in February 2023.

The earthquakes killed at least 53,537 people, injured over 107,000, and impacted the lives of more than 14 million people.

RelatedFrom the rubble of February 6 earthquakes, a mother rises to become a chef
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
2025 third hottest year on record: EU climate change service
Migrant deaths rise in ICE custody as detentions surge under Trump
Kneecap singer returns to court as UK prosecutors appeal dropped terrorism charge
Cambodia says Thai troops continue to 'occupy' civilian areas, testing December truce
US senators introduce bill to stop Trump from seizing NATO ally Greenland
Death toll from crane collapse at Thailand rail project reaches 28
New York reaches settlement with pro-Israel group after probe into violence, harassment
Trump threatens 'very strong action' if Iran hangs protesters
US State Department official says Venezuela freeing Americans is an 'important step'
Israel kills two Palestinians in Gaza in new ceasefire violation
US civil rights pioneer Claudette Colvin dies aged 86
ICJ hears detailed accounts of violence against Rohingya in Myanmar
US ends temporary protected status for Somali nationals
US envoy meets son of Iran's deposed shah amid protests — report
Over 400 prisoners freed in Venezuela — top lawmaker