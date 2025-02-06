WORLD
State of emergency in Greece's Santorini due to ongoing seismic activity
The state of emergency will remain in effect until March 3, the Ministry for Climate Crisis and Civil Protection announced in a statement.
About 9,000 people have been evacuated from Santorini Island due to seismic activity. / Photo: AA / AA
February 6, 2025

Greece declared a state of emergency for Santorini, the focal point of ongoing seismic activity in the southern Aegean Sea since February 1.

The state of emergency will remain in effect until March 3, the Ministry for Climate Crisis and Civil Protection announced in a statement on Thursday.

Meanwhile, seismic activity continues in the sea area between the islands of Santorini and Amorgos at the same frequency as in previous days, the public broadcaster ERT reported, adding that several areas on Santorini are cordoned off due to the risk of landslides.

The broadcaster said a team of engineers from Athens has arrived on the island to inspect public buildings and school facilities.

In a related development, Efthymios Lekkas, a leading geologist, believes that the possibility of a major earthquake greater than 6 on the Richter scale is fading.

"The most likely scenario, however, is for seismic activity to continue for several days or weeks with the same intensity, at the same pace, that is, very many earthquakes," he said.

