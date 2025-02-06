Top officials in President Donald Trump's administration have contradicted some of his recent comments about the United States taking long-term control of Gaza.

They also have played down the possibility of sending in US troops and permanently resettling Palestinians amid rebuilding efforts that American interests might lead but US taxpayers would not necessarily pay for.

Trump's remarks Tuesday night set off alarm in Arab countries and even among some of his Republican allies. The uproar led Secretary of State Marco Rubio and White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt to try to walk back the comments a day later.

Then Trump took to his social media platform on Thursday to insist that the US could take over Gaza without needing to send in troops.

He suggested that Gaza's residents would be resettled elsewhere in the Mideast as American interests “slowly and carefully begin the construction of what would become one of the greatest and most spectacular developments of its kind on Earth.”

Trump hardly seems to be retreating from his original sentiments. In fact, it appears he is attempting to walk back some of his administration's own walk-back.

“Gaza would be turned over to the United States by Israel at the conclusion of fighting” between Israel and Hamas, Trump posted. He added: “No soldiers by the US would be needed!”

Here's a look at what Trump, Rubio and Leavitt said, and the key areas in which they disagree:

On refugee resettlement outside of Gaza

Trump on Tuesday: “I hope we can do something where they wouldn’t want to go back."

“If we can get a beautiful area to resettle people, permanently, in nice homes where they can be happy and not be shot and not be killed and not be knifed to death like what’s happening in Gaza.”

Rubio on Wednesday: “In the interim, obviously, people are going to have to live somewhere while you’re rebuilding it. It is akin to a natural disaster. What he very generously has offered is the ability of the United States to go in and help with debris removal, help with munitions removal, help with reconstruction — the rebuilding of homes and businesses and things of this nature, so that then people can move back in.”

Leavitt on Wednesday: “The president has made it clear that they need to be temporarily relocated out of Gaza.”

Trump on Thursday: "The Palestinians, people like Chuck Schumer, would have already been resettled in far safer and more beautiful communities, with new and modern homes, in the region. They would actually have a chance to be happy, safe, and free.” Schumer is the Senate Democratic leader.