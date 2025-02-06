WORLD
'It is time for peace' in Democratic Republic of Congo: UN chief
"We are at a pivotal moment and it is time to rally together for peace," says Antonio Guterres.
"Thousands of people have been killed, including women and children, and the lives of thousands have been forced from their homes in the eastern DRC," Guterres says. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
February 6, 2025

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres highlighted the dire situation in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), and said, "It is time for peace."

Guterres described the situation as "deeply concerning," and told reporters on Thursday at the UN headquarters in New York that "we are at a pivotal moment and it is time to rally together for peace."

Saying that a summit will take place in Tanzania with the East African Community and South African Development Community leaders, Guterres said the focus will be the M23 rebels' attacks and clashes with the Congolese military.

"Next week, in Addis Ababa, I will take part in a summit-level meeting of the African Union Peace and Security Council where this crisis will also be front and center," he announced on Thursday, emphasising his "special appeal for peace."

Guterres stressed that the threat by armed groups in Congo as well as clashes with the M23 have led to an "enormous human toll," where thousands of civilians have been killed and many forcibly displaced.

"The humanitarian situation in and around Goma is perilous," he said, adding that "health care facilities are overwhelmed."

He reported that basic services like schools, water, electricity and phone lines are "severely limited," and "the conflict continues to rage in South Kivu and risks engulfing the entire region."

"My message is clear: Silence the guns. Stop the escalation. Respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Uphold international human rights law and international humanitarian law. There is no military solution," he said.

Calling for mediation efforts, the UN chief said: "It is time to end this crisis. It is time for peace. The stakes are too high."

RelatedDeath toll from fighting in DRC's Goma soars to at least 2,800: UN

The violence in Goma, the capital of North Kivu province, erupted two weeks ago when the M23 launched a major offensive against government forces.

UN's OCHA reported that more than 2,900 people had been killed, with nearly 3,000 injured.

Thousands have been displaced, many fleeing to neighbouring Rwanda, including staff from international organisations such as the UN and the World Bank.

The M23 declared a unilateral ceasefire Monday after fighting the Congolese army for control of Goma.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
