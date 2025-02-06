CULTURE
3 MIN READ
Artist rejects award, protests Germany's silencing of pro-Palestine voices
Fareed Armaly cites growing restrictions on pro-Palestinian voices in German cultural institutions, highlighting concerns over academic and artistic freedom.
Artist rejects award, protests Germany's silencing of pro-Palestine voices
Armaly has exhibited extensively in international institutions and distinguished platforms, including Documenta 11. (Photo source: www.derstandard.at)  / Others
By Staff Reporter
February 6, 2025

Arab American artist and curator Fareed Armaly has rejected a prestigious award by the Academy of Arts in Berlin to protest censorship and cancel culture phenomenon targeting pro-Palestinian voices in Germany.

The Academy of Arts in Berlin released a statement on Thursday, acknowledging "with respect and deep regret" Armaly's decision to decline the prestigious Kaethe Kollwitz Award.

In a letter to the institution, Armaly, born in the US, explained his reasons for declining the award, criticising what he called a "disturbing trend of censorship in Germany" and "intolerable interference" aimed at silencing pro-Palestinian voices.

"For several years now, there has been a highly politicised, reactionary shift in official cultural policies, aimed at silencing advocates for Palestinian rights under international law," he said in his letter.

"In such a context of intimidation, liberal cultural institutions appear to adopt complacency and self-censorship. All this, consciously or unconsciously, structurally performs the ongoing dehumanisation of Palestinians by obscuring and abstracting their agency and voice," he added.

RECOMMENDED

Blind eye to war crimes

Germany has been a staunch ally of Israel, and government officials have repeatedly said the country bears special responsibility for Israel due to the country's Nazi past.

In recent months, German authorities have intensified restrictions on pro-Palestinian activities—banning hundreds of protests, cancelling cultural events, and imposing travel bans on prominent international figures invited to speak at pro-Palestinian events in the country.

Critics accuse Berlin of giving a blanket support to the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s controversial policies, and turning a blind eye to war crimes committed by the Israeli military in Gaza.

Armaly has exhibited extensively in international institutions and distinguished platforms, including Documenta 11.

RelatedSpanish artists rally for Palestine, against Israel's Gaza genocide
Explore
2025 third hottest year on record: EU climate change service
Migrant deaths rise in ICE custody as detentions surge under Trump
Kneecap singer returns to court as UK prosecutors appeal dropped terrorism charge
Cambodia says Thai troops continue to 'occupy' civilian areas, testing December truce
US senators introduce bill to stop Trump from seizing NATO ally Greenland
Death toll from crane collapse at Thailand rail project reaches 28
New York reaches settlement with pro-Israel group after probe into violence, harassment
Trump threatens 'very strong action' if Iran hangs protesters
US State Department official says Venezuela freeing Americans is an 'important step'
Israel kills two Palestinians in Gaza in new ceasefire violation
US civil rights pioneer Claudette Colvin dies aged 86
ICJ hears detailed accounts of violence against Rohingya in Myanmar
US ends temporary protected status for Somali nationals
US envoy meets son of Iran's deposed shah amid protests — report
Over 400 prisoners freed in Venezuela — top lawmaker