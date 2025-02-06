A judge has paused a scheme masterminded by billionaire Elon Musk to slash the US government by encouraging federal workers to quit through a mass buyout by midnight.

A federal judge in Massachusetts on Thursday ordered a temporary injunction on the deadline given by Musk for the country's more than two million government employees to quit with eight months' pay or risk being fired.

The deadline is now extended to Monday when US District Judge George O'Toole will hold a hearing on the merits of the case brought by labour unions, US media reported.

Musk, the world's richest person and President Donald Trump's biggest donor, is in charge of a free-ranging Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) that aims to radically downsize federal agencies.

According to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, more than 40,000 staff have so far accepted the buyout deal — a relatively small number.

Unions representing some 800,000 civil servants and Democratic members of Congress are resisting the scheme and have challenged the legality of threats to fire civil servants.

But the campaign — fanned by anti-government-worker invective from Trump and his aides — has already severely disrupted the huge departments and agencies that for decades have run everything from education to national intelligence.

USAID, the government's agency for distributing aid around the world, has been crippled, with foreign-based staff ordered home and the organisation's programmes lambasted daily as wasteful by the White House and right-wing media.

Trump has also repeatedly said he wants to shut down the Department of Education. The inducements to resign have even been extended to the CIA.

In another sign of the scale of the intended cuts, an official with the agency that manages government property said the real estate portfolio, barring Department of Defense buildings, should be cut by "at least 50 percent."

Leavitt defended the onslaught, telling reporters that federal workers should "accept the very generous offer."

She said "competent" replacements would be found for those who "want to rip the American people off."

Among the controversies swirling around the Musk plan is how much access the South African-born tycoon is getting to secret government data, including the Treasury's entire payment system.