A Syrian whistleblower popularly known as "Caesar" who leaked thousands of photos documenting torture and mass killings in Syria's detention centres under Bashar al Assad regime has revealed his identity for the first time.

In an interview with the Qatar-headquartered broadcaster Al Jazeera on Thursday, Farid Nada al-Madhan, a former forensic officer with the Syrian military police, confirmed that he was the man behind the largest leak of evidence implicating the Assad regime in war crimes.

Al-Madhan recounted how he leaked documents exposing torture and killings in prisons of the Assad regime, which was toppled on December 8 by anti-regime forces.

Originally from Daraa, he worked as the head of the registry of the forensic evidence department of the military police in Damascus, where he secretly gathered and smuggled thousands of images of detainees who died under torture.

"The orders to photograph and document the crimes of Bashar al-Assad's regime came from the highest levels of power to ensure that executions were carried out," Al-Madhan said.

He explained that the first documented images of detainees' bodies were taken in March 2011 at the Tishreen Military Hospital morgue, showing protesters from Daraa.

The bodies of those killed in detention were photographed at the morgues of Tishreen Military Hospital and Harasta Hospital, he added.

"From the moment a detainee entered prison, a number was assigned to his body after execution," Al-Madhan said.

As the number of deaths increased, the regime converted the parking lot of Mezzeh Military Hospital into a staging area for photographing bodies, he noted.

Al-Madhan said that security officials expressed their "unwavering loyalty" to Assad's regime through images of deceased detainees.

"At the start of the upraising, the number of bodies ranged from 10 to 15 per day, eventually rising to 50 daily," he said.

He also revealed that the regime falsely listed the cause of death for detainees as cardiac or respiratory failure.

"Thousands of detainees' families were systematically extorted without receiving any information about their loved ones," he added.

Al-Madhan said that he smuggled the pictures in "hidden memory cards inside his clothing and loaves of bread to avoid detection."

He added that he used both "an official military ID and a forged civilian ID to travel between his workplace in Damascus and his home in Al-Tall."

"The smuggling operation took place almost daily for three years," transferring the images from his office in Damascus to his residence, he added.