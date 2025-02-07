The odds of a massive asteroid now hurtling through space hitting Earth are small, but they went up this week, reports said.

The so-called 2024 YR asteroid, about the size of a football field, was given a 2.3 percent or 1 in 43 chance of hitting Earth in 2032 by NASA's Center for Near-Earth Object Studies.

Barely a week ago, the European Space Agency gave it a 1.3 percent chance of hitting the planet on December 22 that year, when it will make its closest approach to the Earth.

While the asteroid is much smaller than the one scientists say wiped out the dinosaurs, 2024 YR still would pack a powerful punch.

If it were to enter Earth's atmosphere and explode as an airburst, the energy released would be equivalent to roughly eight megatons of TNT — more than 500 times the power of the Hiroshima bomb.