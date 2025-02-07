US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will pay his first visit to the Middle East this month, a senior State Department official said on Thursday, in the wake of President Donald Trump's remarks on displacing Palestinians from Gaza.

Rubio will attend the Munich Security Conference and then visit Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Saudi Arabia from February 13-18, the official said.

Trump stunned much of the world on Tuesday when — after meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — he suggested sending US forces to occupy Israel-besieged Gaza and removing its two million people.

Rubio later said that Trump was speaking of a temporary relocation as the United States finances reconstruction of the territory following Israel's relentless assaults.

Speaking earlier on Thursday on a visit to the Dominican Republic, Rubio suggested that Trump was also seeking support for Gaza's reconstruction from countries that "have both the economic and technological capacity" to support Gaza — a likely reference to wealthy Gulf Arab states.

The senior State Department official said that Trump had started a conversation on Gaza's future that Rubio would continue.

"You have to seriously talk about it," the official said.