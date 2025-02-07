WORLD
US top diplomat set to visit Middle East amid Trump's Gaza expulsion plan
Marco Rubio to travel to Israel, the UAE, Qatar and Saudi Arabia after president Trump’s controversial cleaning out Gaza comments.
US diplomatic efforts shift as Rubio follows up on Trump’s comments. / Photo: AP / AP
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
February 7, 2025

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will pay his first visit to the Middle East this month, a senior State Department official said on Thursday, in the wake of President Donald Trump's remarks on displacing Palestinians from Gaza.

Rubio will attend the Munich Security Conference and then visit Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Saudi Arabia from February 13-18, the official said.

Trump stunned much of the world on Tuesday when — after meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — he suggested sending US forces to occupy Israel-besieged Gaza and removing its two million people.

Rubio later said that Trump was speaking of a temporary relocation as the United States finances reconstruction of the territory following Israel's relentless assaults.

Speaking earlier on Thursday on a visit to the Dominican Republic, Rubio suggested that Trump was also seeking support for Gaza's reconstruction from countries that "have both the economic and technological capacity" to support Gaza — a likely reference to wealthy Gulf Arab states.

The senior State Department official said that Trump had started a conversation on Gaza's future that Rubio would continue.

"You have to seriously talk about it," the official said.

Rubio, the first Hispanic secretary of state, returned late Thursday from his first trip in the position to Latin America.

The second trip will showcase a role in the Middle East for Rubio as the top US diplomat, even though Trump has named a friend from the real estate world, Steve Witkoff, as a special envoy to the region.

Witkoff teamed up with an outgoing envoy from former president Joe Biden to push a ceasefire deal last month between Israel and Hamas mediated by Qatar.

Rubio's predecessor under Biden, Antony Blinken, paid 12 visits to the region following the October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas, in part to push a ceasefire.

Blinken also helped lay the groundwork for — but did not succeed in — finalising a potentially historic deal in which Saudi Arabia would recognise Israel.

Saudi Arabia has repeated that it needs to see progress towards an independent Palestinian state before such a landmark step.

Trump in his first term spearheaded a deal in which the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco normalised relations with Israel — the first Arab states to do so in decades.

SOURCE:AFP
