WORLD
2 MIN READ
Türkiye 'neutralises' so-called senior PKK terrorist in Iraq
Terrorist, dubbed 'Berhudan Harun' was linked to a 2016 rocket attack targeting armoured vehicle of Turkish security forces in Türkiye's southeastern Sirnak province.
Türkiye 'neutralises' so-called senior PKK terrorist in Iraq
Wanted by Türkiye for terrorism-related crimes, Keles was identified as operating in a senior role within the PKK/KCK terror group in northern Iraq. / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
By Meryem Demirhan
February 7, 2025

Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organisation has "neutralised" Murat Keles, a so-called senior figure in the terrorist PKK/KCK, in an operation in northern Iraq.

The terrorist, who had been hiding for an extended period, was "neutralised" in a targeted operation conducted by Turkish forces in the Hakurk region, Turkish security sources said on Friday.

Keles, known by the codename "Berhudan Harun," was linked to a 2016 rocket attack targeting an armored vehicle of Turkish security forces in the Silopi district of Türkiye's southeastern Sirnak province.

Through its network, the Turkish intelligence tracked the terrorist, who was involved in organising the transfer of explosives to western provinces for potential attacks in metropolitan areas.

RelatedTürkiye urges Iraq to designate PKK a terror group
RECOMMENDED

Wanted by Türkiye for terrorism-related crimes, Keles was identified as operating in a senior role within the PKK/KCK terror group in northern Iraq.

The term “neutralise” is used by Turkish authorities to indicate that the terrorists were killed, captured, or surrendered.

PKK terrorists frequently hide in northern Iraq to plan cross-border attacks against Türkiye.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
2025 third hottest year on record: EU climate change service
Migrant deaths rise in ICE custody as detentions surge under Trump
Kneecap singer returns to court as UK prosecutors appeal dropped terrorism charge
Cambodia says Thai troops continue to 'occupy' civilian areas, testing December truce
US senators introduce bill to stop Trump from seizing NATO ally Greenland
Death toll from crane collapse at Thailand rail project reaches 28
New York reaches settlement with pro-Israel group after probe into violence, harassment
Trump threatens 'very strong action' if Iran hangs protesters
US State Department official says Venezuela freeing Americans is an 'important step'
Israel kills two Palestinians in Gaza in new ceasefire violation
US civil rights pioneer Claudette Colvin dies aged 86
ICJ hears detailed accounts of violence against Rohingya in Myanmar
US ends temporary protected status for Somali nationals
US envoy meets son of Iran's deposed shah amid protests — report
Over 400 prisoners freed in Venezuela — top lawmaker