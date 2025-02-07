WORLD
2 MIN READ
ICC 'condemns' US sanctions, vows to 'continue providing justice'
US President Donald Trump has issued an executive order imposing economic and travel sanctions on individuals involved in International Criminal Court (ICC) investigations targeting US citizens or allies, including Israel.
ICC 'condemns' US sanctions, vows to 'continue providing justice'
The Court said it stands firmly by its personnel and pledges to continue providing justice. / Photo: AP Archive / AP Archive
By Staff Reporter
February 7, 2025

The International Criminal Court on Friday hit back after US President Donald Trump slapped sanctions on the institution, vowing it would continue to provide "justice and hope" around the world.

"The ICC condemns the issuance by the US of an Executive Order seeking to impose sanctions on its officials and harm its independent and impartial judicial work," the court said in a statement.

"The Court stands firmly by its personnel and pledges to continue providing justice and hope to millions of innocent victims of atrocities across the world," added the court, based in The Hague.

Attacking the ICC for what he said were "illegitimate and baseless" investigations targeting America and its ally Israel, Trump hit the court with sanctions on Thursday.

RECOMMENDED

He ordered asset freezes and travel bans against ICC officials, employees and their family members, along with anyone deemed to have helped the court's investigations.

The names of the individuals were not immediately released, but previous US sanctions under Trump had targeted the court's prosecutor.

"We call on our 125 States Parties, civil society and all nations of the world to stand united for justice and fundamental human rights," the ICC statement concluded.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
2025 third hottest year on record: EU climate change service
Migrant deaths rise in ICE custody as detentions surge under Trump
Kneecap singer returns to court as UK prosecutors appeal dropped terrorism charge
Cambodia says Thai troops continue to 'occupy' civilian areas, testing December truce
US senators introduce bill to stop Trump from seizing NATO ally Greenland
Death toll from crane collapse at Thailand rail project reaches 28
New York reaches settlement with pro-Israel group after probe into violence, harassment
Trump threatens 'very strong action' if Iran hangs protesters
US State Department official says Venezuela freeing Americans is an 'important step'
Israel kills two Palestinians in Gaza in new ceasefire violation
US civil rights pioneer Claudette Colvin dies aged 86
ICJ hears detailed accounts of violence against Rohingya in Myanmar
US ends temporary protected status for Somali nationals
US envoy meets son of Iran's deposed shah amid protests — report
Over 400 prisoners freed in Venezuela — top lawmaker