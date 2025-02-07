Scientists in Australia have had a breakthrough – they have produced kangaroo embryos via in vitro fertilisation (IVF) for the first time. This development, they claim, could help in the conservation of endangered animals – particularly important for Australia, which has lost 38 species to extinction since colonisation.

A team led by scientists at the University of Queensland made the eastern grey kangaroo embryos using intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI), a technique widely used in human IVF, in which a sperm is injected into a mature egg.

The team’s research has been published in Reproduction, Fertility and Development and presented at International Embryo Technology Society (IETS) 2025 Annual Conference.

According to lead researcher Dr Andres Gambini, the groundbreaking achievement provided valuable insights into marsupial reproduction and the potential of assisted reproductive technologies for conservation.

He said: “Australia is home to the greatest diversity of marsupial fauna on the planet but it also has the highest mammal extinction rate.”