When a devastating earthquake struck Türkiye on February 6, 2023, volunteers from across the country mobilised to help in any way they could.

However, reaching the 11 affected provinces in southern Türkiye wasn't easy. Roads and highways had caved in, and heavy rain and snow made the journey difficult.

But Kazim Budak, a 65-year-old truck driver, didn’t let any of those concerns stop him from trying to reach the people trapped under the rubble of their collapsed homes.

He drove an 18-wheeler truck carrying an excavator from Istanbul to Kahramanmaras, covering the usual 13-hour journey in just 9 hours—without a single break.

Someone driving past made a video of Budak’s truck flying down the road, the wheels splashing water vapours in their wake, the high-beam headlights flickering in the rain.

"I never slowed down," he told TRT World.

"My mind was already there. I kept wondering when I would finally reach the earthquake zone. I didn’t feel hunger or thirst—I was just focused on the road with the need to reach Maras as soon as possible."

As he pressed the accelerator, determined to reach the disaster area as quickly as possible, he braved relentless rain and snow. Speed was the least of his concerns.

"Normally I never speed and abide by the rules, however on that tragic day I turned off the tachometer and the odometer so I wouldn’t even see it. After that, I drove at full speed—whatever God gave me."

Upon arriving in Kahramanmaras, the devastation he saw brought him to tears.

"When I entered Maras, my tears flowed. Seeing the struggle of those people, I couldn't hold back my emotions."

The short clip spread like wildfire on social media. People across Türkiye sent their prayers to him.

Budak was unaware of the video clip's existence and says that he was simply doing what he believed anyone would do.