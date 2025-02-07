Santorini seems to be paying the price for its beauty. Its stunning cliffs and whitewashed villages remain precariously perched on shaky ground.

The island has been placed under a state of emergency after a magnitude 5.2 earthquake struck on Wednesday evening, the strongest in a series of tremors since late January.

Over the past week, thousands of near-constant earthquakes—ranging in depth from 5km to 25km—have been recorded in the region, according to a preliminary report by Türkiye’s disaster management agency (AFAD) and the Mineral Research and Exploration General Directorate (MTA).

Santorini sits atop an active volcanic arc in the southern Aegean along the Aegean Volcanic Arc, a seismically active region.

The island’s seismic events, shallow and confined to the Aegean plate, lack deeper seismic activity, suggesting that tectonic stresses are concentrated in the upper plate.

“The tides that occur in the South Aegean Sea, the African tides, are currently moving under the Anatolian tides throughout the Aegean-Cyprus arc,” Dr Naci Gorur, a Turkish seismologist, tells TRT World.

The earthquakes have been particularly clustered near the island of Amorgos, in a seismic belt that stretches from Athens to Bodrum and includes volcanic islands such as Milos, Santorini, and Nisyros. The Aegean Subduction Zone, where the African plate plunges under the Aegean, passes just south of this arc.

“These earthquakes are caused by small cracks under the sea. And of course, there is some energy loss with each crack. But it does not help to reduce the heat energy caused by these earthquakes,” Gorur says.

But do these smaller tremors help relieve pressure, preventing a larger and more devastating quake? Gorur is doubtful.

“It has a small impact. So, its energy loss does not reduce the energy caused by any of our real events. It does not make it ineffective,” he says.

The seismologist added that if a larger earthquake were to occur, its effects on Türkiye would be limited.

“We don't think that Türkiye will be affected by this,” he says. However, volcanic activity is another matter.

“If the development of tides and volcanism is directed towards Türkiye, or if it becomes a real volcanism. If it turns into a volcanic eruption, the ash that will flow from the sea and lava will affect Türkiye,” he says.

Gorur cautions that tsunamis could hit Türkiye’s coast and cause damage, but “to a certain extent.”