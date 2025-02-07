WORLD
3 MIN READ
UN urges action as DRC crisis threatens regional stability
DRC calls for international pressure on Rwanda to stop supporting M23 rebels, while Rwanda denied responsibility, citing its own security risks from the ongoing conflict.
UN urges action as DRC crisis threatens regional stability
"All those with influence must act urgently to put an end to this tragic situation." Turk said. / Photo: AP / AP
By Emir Isci
February 7, 2025

The United Nations human rights chief has said that he was deeply disturbed by the escalating crisis in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, urging all those with influence to help halt the violence and warning of a risk that it spread beyond the country's borders.

"If nothing is done, the worst may be yet to come, for the people of the eastern DRC but also beyond the country’s borders," Turk told on Friday at an emergency meeting of the Geneva-based Human Rights Council.

"All those with influence must act urgently to put an end to this tragic situation."

The Democratic Republic of the Congo called the meeting and is asking for it to investigate massive human rights violations urgently it says have been committed by Rwandan-backed M23 rebels in eastern DRC who have taken the city of Goma and are seizing more territory.

"It is urgent to exert international pressure so that Rwanda ceases its support of the armed groups and withdraws from the Congolese territory as soon as possible," Congolese Minister of Communication Patrick Muyaya told the packed meeting room.

Related'It is time for peace' in Democratic Republic of Congo: UN chief
RECOMMENDED

Rejecting responsibility

Rwanda rejected responsibility and warned that it was at risk of attack from its neighbour.

"We categorically oppose the DRC's attempts to portray Rwanda as being responsible for its instability in the eastern DRC," said James Ngango, ambassador of Rwanda to the United Nations in Geneva.

"What is clear, however, is the imminent threat the current situation poses to Rwanda.

Following the fall of Goma, new evidence has come to light regarding an imminent, large-scale attack against Rwanda," he alleged, adding that there was a stockpile of weapons around the airport.

RelatedRwanda urges DRC to negotiate with rebels as M23 advances into South Kivu
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
2025 third hottest year on record: EU climate change service
Migrant deaths rise in ICE custody as detentions surge under Trump
Kneecap singer returns to court as UK prosecutors appeal dropped terrorism charge
Cambodia says Thai troops continue to 'occupy' civilian areas, testing December truce
US senators introduce bill to stop Trump from seizing NATO ally Greenland
Death toll from crane collapse at Thailand rail project reaches 28
New York reaches settlement with pro-Israel group after probe into violence, harassment
Trump threatens 'very strong action' if Iran hangs protesters
US State Department official says Venezuela freeing Americans is an 'important step'
Israel kills two Palestinians in Gaza in new ceasefire violation
US civil rights pioneer Claudette Colvin dies aged 86
ICJ hears detailed accounts of violence against Rohingya in Myanmar
US ends temporary protected status for Somali nationals
US envoy meets son of Iran's deposed shah amid protests — report
Over 400 prisoners freed in Venezuela — top lawmaker