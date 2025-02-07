Türkiye's Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar has announced that the Oruc Reis vessel has completed 50 percent of the seismic studies in the Somali seas.

Türkiye's seismic exploration vessel, Oruc Reis, docked at Mogadishu seaport last October for its mission to explore oil and natural gas off Somalia's coast.

Bayraktar met with Somalia's new Petroleum and Mineral Resources Minister Dahir Shire Mohamed and his delegation in Istanbul, the Turkish minister said in a post on X on Friday.

The two ministers "discussed the next process of exploration activities and new collaborations that we can develop on land."

Bayraktar also announced the launch of a new cooperation process in mining with Somalia following the meeting.