Türkiye's support for Syria will continue unabated, Erdogan tells Macron
In a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stresses the importance of lifting sanctions on Syria.
EU was right to suspend sanctions on Syria: Turkish President Erdogan tells French counterpart. / Photo: AA / AA
Zulal Sema
February 7, 2025

The EU's decision last month to suspend sanctions on Syria was a step in the right direction, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has told his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron in a call, according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

Erdogan also highlighted the importance of lifting sanctions on Damascus in the new post-Assad era and said Türkiye's support for Syria will continue unabated, the directorate said in a statement on Friday, adding that the two leaders also discussed bilateral ties as well as regional and global issues.

During the call, Erdogan underlined that boosting dialogue between the two countries will help strengthen bilateral ties, stating that Türkiye and France have the potential for cooperation in many fields, notably in the defence industry.

Erdogan added that the current ceasefire between the Palestinian group Hamas and Israel should be preserved, and work must start for a lasting solution in the region.

France seeks positive agenda

French President Emmanuel Macron expressed his desire to promote a positive agenda in bilateral relations with Türkiye during a phone call with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Elysee Palace has said.

Macron reaffirmed France’s continued support for families affected by the devastating twin earthquakes that struck southeastern Türkiye on February 6, 2023.

Regarding Syria, he also emphasized the importance of an inclusive transition process in Damascus that respects all segments of society, pledging Paris' continued commitment to the country’s unity and sovereignty.

The French leader underscored the need to continue the fight against terrorism.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
