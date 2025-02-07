US President Donald Trump has said he would probably meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy next week to discuss Ukraine-Russia war.

Trump did not make clear on Friday whether it would be a face-to-face meeting or a video conference. He spoke about the possibility while taking questions from reporters in an Oval Office welcome for Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

Trump said he will "probably be meeting with President Zelenskiy next week," and he also again expressed interest in meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin with whom he said he always had a "good relationship."

Asked for a location for such a meeting with Zelenskyy, Trump noted "I'm here" in Washington and said he would not be going to Ukraine.

"I'd like to see it end, just on a human basis," Trump said of Russia's three-year-old war with Ukraine. "I'd like to see that end. It's a ridiculous war."

Trump said he wanted to talk to Zelenskyy about security for Ukraine assets such as rare earth minerals and wants "an equal amount of something" in exchange for US support. "We would like them to equalise."

"We always appreciate working with President Trump. We're also planning meetings and talks at the teams' level. Right now Ukrainian and American teams are working out the details," Zelenskyy said in a post on X, without confirming whether a meeting with Trump would take place.