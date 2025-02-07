Former USAID chief Samantha Power has blasted President Donald Trump over his dismantling of the humanitarian agency, saying the move threatened America's national security and standing around the world.

"We are witnessing one of the worst and most costly foreign policy blunders in US history," Power, who led United States Agency for International Development throughout former President Joe Biden's term, wrote in the New York Times on Friday.

USAID runs health and emergency programmes in around 120 countries, including the world's poorest regions.

It is seen as a vital source of soft power for the United States in its struggle for influence with rivals including China.

Power dubbed the agency "America's superpower" in a scathing opinion piece.

"We are witnessing one of the worst and most costly foreign policy blunders in US history," said Power.

Unless the dismantling is halted, Power wrote, "future generations will marvel that it wasn't China's actions that eroded US standing and global security" but rather "an American president and the billionaire he unleashed to shoot first and aim later."

Related Govt workers sue Trump, say USAID dismantling sparked 'humanitarian crisis'

Trump doubles down

President Donald Trump later on Friday called for USAID to be shuttered, escalating his unprecedented campaign to dismantle the humanitarian agency.