'JOE, YOU'RE FIRED': Trump ends Biden's security clearance
US President Trump revokes ex-president Joe Biden's access to classified information and daily intelligence briefings, citing Biden's "poor memory".
President Donald Trump throws pens used to sign executive orders to the crowd during an indoor Presidential Inauguration parade event in Washington, Jan 20, 2025. / Photo: AP Archive / AP Archive
February 8, 2025

US President Donald Trump has revoked his predecessor Joe Biden's security clearance, which entitles former presidents to receive sensitive information even after they have left office.

"There is no need for Joe Biden to continue receiving access to classified information. Therefore, we are immediately revoking Joe Biden’s Security Clearances, and stopping his daily Intelligence Briefings," Trump said on his Truth Social network, ended his post by saying, "I will always protect our National Security — JOE, YOU’RE FIRED. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

Trump said Biden was receiving the treatment in payback for Biden doing the same to him in 2021.

Trump made the announcement on social media shortly after arriving at Mar-a-Lago for the weekend.

"He set this precedent in 2021, when he instructed the Intelligence Community (IC) to stop the 45th President of the United States (ME!) from accessing details on National Security, a courtesy provided to former Presidents."

Biden didn't immediately comment on the move.

Biden ended Trump's intelligence briefings after January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

At the time, Biden said Trump's "erratic" behaviour should prevent him from getting the intel briefings.

In his post, Trump cited the special counsel report last year into Biden's handling of classified documents, saying, "The Hur Report revealed that Biden suffers from 'poor memory' and, even in his 'prime,' could not be trusted with sensitive information."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
