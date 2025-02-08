Rwanda's President Paul Kagame is due to meet Felix Tshisekedi, his counterpart from Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), in Tanzania as regional leaders convene in a bid to defuse the conflict in DRC's eastern provinces.

Kagame and Tshisekedi are due to attend a joint summit in the Tanzanian city of Dar es Salaam on Saturday, bringing together the eight countries of the East African Community and 16-member South African Development Community.

The Rwanda-backed M23 armed group has rapidly seized swathes of territory in the mineral-rich eastern DRC in an offensive that has left thousands dead and displaced vast numbers.

The group took the strategic city of Goma last week and is pushing into the neighbouring South Kivu province in the latest episode of decades-long turmoil in the region.

Since the M23 re-emerged in 2021, several peace talks hosted by Angola and Kenya have failed. Last month Türkiye said it is ready to provide any support needed to resolve the dispute between Rwanda and DRC, should both parties desire it.

Rwanda denies military support for the M23 but a UN report said last year it had around 4,000 troops in DRC and profited from smuggling vast amounts of gold and coltan — a mineral vital to phones and laptops — out of the country.

Kigali accuses Kinshasa of sheltering the FDLR, an armed group created by ethnic Hutus who massacred Tutsis during the 1994 genocide in Rwanda.

Local fears

The summit comes as the M23 advances on the town of Kavumu, which hosts an airport critical to supplying Congolese troops.

Kavumu is the last barrier before the South Kivu provincial capital Bukavu on the Rwandan border, where panic has set in.

A Bukavu resident said shops were barricading their fronts and emptying storerooms for fear of looting, while schools and universities suspended classes on Friday.