Racial bias tainted the decision to strike Black people from the jury pool and to impose the death penalty in the 2009 trial of a Black man in North Carolina, a judge has ruled, part of what he called “glaring” patterns of bias in a prosecutorial district outside the capital.

Hasson Bacote was among a group of 15 death row inmates whose sentences were commuted to life without parole last year by Gov. Roy Cooper in one of his final acts in office.

That means the ruling won't make a legal difference for Bacote. However it could help several other death row inmates in similar circumstances, said Gretchen M. Engel, executive director of the Center for Death Penalty Litigation.

In addition to the problems that prejudiced Bacote's trial, Superior Court Judge Wayland Sermons Jr. found that racial bias tainted jury selection and sentencing in other Johnston County cases.

Sermons found “glaring” bias in the fact that Black defendants in capital cases were sentenced to death 100 percent of the time while similar white defendants received a death sentence only 45 percent of the time.

None of those Black inmates in Johnston County have been executed, and North Carolina has not carried out an execution since 2006.

'Racial reason'

The judge said race was a “significant factor” in the decisions to seek the death penalty in the first place and in jury selection, when looking at other cases tried by Assistant District Attorney Gregory Butler as well as other death penalty cases in the same prosecutorial district, which at the time included Harnett and Lee counties.

In Bacote’s case, Butler struck 75 percent of prospective Black jurors and only 23 percent of prospective non-Black jurors. In Butler’s other cases, risk of removal from the jury pool by peremptory challenges was more than 10 times higher for Black candidates than for non-Black candidates, Sermons wrote.