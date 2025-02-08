WORLD
5 MIN READ
Judge finds racial bias in death penalty case in North Carolina
A judge found “glaring” bias in the fact that Black defendants in capital cases were sentenced to death 100% of the time while similar white defendants received a death sentence only 45% of the time.
Judge finds racial bias in death penalty case in North Carolina
Hasson Bacote was among a group of 15 death row inmates whose sentences were commuted to life without parole last year. Photo: ACLU / Others
By Meryem Demirhan
February 8, 2025

Racial bias tainted the decision to strike Black people from the jury pool and to impose the death penalty in the 2009 trial of a Black man in North Carolina, a judge has ruled, part of what he called “glaring” patterns of bias in a prosecutorial district outside the capital.

Hasson Bacote was among a group of 15 death row inmates whose sentences were commuted to life without parole last year by Gov. Roy Cooper in one of his final acts in office.

That means the ruling won't make a legal difference for Bacote. However it could help several other death row inmates in similar circumstances, said Gretchen M. Engel, executive director of the Center for Death Penalty Litigation.

In addition to the problems that prejudiced Bacote's trial, Superior Court Judge Wayland Sermons Jr. found that racial bias tainted jury selection and sentencing in other Johnston County cases.

Sermons found “glaring” bias in the fact that Black defendants in capital cases were sentenced to death 100 percent of the time while similar white defendants received a death sentence only 45 percent of the time.

None of those Black inmates in Johnston County have been executed, and North Carolina has not carried out an execution since 2006.

Related4 years after George Floyd’s murder: Police brutality, racism persist in US

'Racial reason'

The judge said race was a “significant factor” in the decisions to seek the death penalty in the first place and in jury selection, when looking at other cases tried by Assistant District Attorney Gregory Butler as well as other death penalty cases in the same prosecutorial district, which at the time included Harnett and Lee counties.

In Bacote’s case, Butler struck 75 percent of prospective Black jurors and only 23 percent of prospective non-Black jurors. In Butler’s other cases, risk of removal from the jury pool by peremptory challenges was more than 10 times higher for Black candidates than for non-Black candidates, Sermons wrote.

RECOMMENDED

Butler testified that he never struck a juror for a “racial reason.” Sermons found that unconvincing. In Bacote’s case, for example, Butler explained his removal of five Black jurors by citing their opposition to the death penalty. However, “Butler did not strike white jurors who expressed similar reservations, in some cases with nearly identical language,” Sermons wrote.

The US Supreme Court made clear in 1986 eliminating potential jurors merely because of their race violates the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment, which requires that people in similar circumstances be treated the same. However, jury selection bias claims are often difficult to prove.

RelatedPhoenix police 'discriminate' against Black, Hispanic, Native Americans

Racial Justice Act

The North Carolina Department of Justice, whose lawyers represented the state in Bacote's case, have already “notified the court that we intend to appeal,” said Nazneen Ahmed, a spokesperson for Attorney General Jeff Jackson, who leads the department.

Bacote challenged his death sentence under North Carolina's 2009 Racial Justice Act, which allowed prisoners to receive life without parole if they could show that racial bias was the reason for their death sentence.

The law was repealed in 2013, but the state Supreme Court has ruled that it still applies to any prisoner who had a Racial Justice Act case pending at the time of the repeal.

During a two-week hearing last fall, Sermons listened to evidence that included statistical studies of how the death penalty is implemented in North Carolina and Johnston County in particular.

In his Friday ruling, the judge said the weight of the evidence did not prove that racial disparities prejudiced death penalty cases statewide.

Explore
2025 third hottest year on record: EU climate change service
Migrant deaths rise in ICE custody as detentions surge under Trump
Kneecap singer returns to court as UK prosecutors appeal dropped terrorism charge
Cambodia says Thai troops continue to 'occupy' civilian areas, testing December truce
US senators introduce bill to stop Trump from seizing NATO ally Greenland
Death toll from crane collapse at Thailand rail project reaches 28
New York reaches settlement with pro-Israel group after probe into violence, harassment
Trump threatens 'very strong action' if Iran hangs protesters
US State Department official says Venezuela freeing Americans is an 'important step'
Israel kills two Palestinians in Gaza in new ceasefire violation
US civil rights pioneer Claudette Colvin dies aged 86
ICJ hears detailed accounts of violence against Rohingya in Myanmar
US ends temporary protected status for Somali nationals
US envoy meets son of Iran's deposed shah amid protests — report
Over 400 prisoners freed in Venezuela — top lawmaker