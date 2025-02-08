The Baltic states have begun cutting ties with Russia's power grid in order to integrate with Europe's system, a years-long process that gained urgency with Moscow's incursion against Ukraine.

Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania — all former Soviet republics now in the European Union and NATO — are leaving Russia's grid to prevent Moscow from using it "as a tool of geopolitical blackmail".

"We are now removing Russia's ability to use the electricity system as a tool of geopolitical blackmail," Lithuania's Energy Minister Zygimantas Vaiciunas said on Saturday.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas — Estonia's former prime minister — hailed the move on X as "a victory for freedom and European unity".

Lithuania was the first of the three Baltic countries to decouple from the Moscow-controlled electricity network, Lithuania's state-run grid operator Litgrid said on Saturday.

"I can confirm that Lithuania's electricity exchange lines with Kaliningrad and Belarus were disconnected at 0743" local time (0543 GMT), Litgrid spokesman Matas Noreika said.

Estonia and Latvia were due to follow suit by 0700 GMT, he added.

'We are ready'

Official celebrations are planned across the Baltics, although some consumers worry about disruptions to supply including from potential cyber-attacks.

Latvia will physically cut a power line to Russia on Saturday and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen is to attend a ceremony with Baltic leaders in Vilnius on Sunday.

"We are ready," Lithuanian Prime Minister Gintautas Paluckas said on X, calling the weekend "the beginning of a new era of our energy independence".

The Baltics have long prepared to integrate with the European grid but faced technological and financial issues.

The switch became more urgent after Russia attacked Ukraine in 2022, spooking the Baltic states into thinking they could be targeted.

They stopped purchasing Russian gas and electricity after the incursion but their power grids remained connected to Russia and Belarus, controlled from Moscow.