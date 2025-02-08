WORLD
3 MIN READ
Egypt vows to keep Palestinians in Gaza and preserve territorial unity
Egypt’s foreign minister says any post-war arrangements must "maintain Gaza’s connection to West Bank".
Egypt vows to keep Palestinians in Gaza and preserve territorial unity
The foreign minister also emphasised the right of the Palestinian people “to self-determination.  / Photo: AFP / AFP
By Staff Reporter
February 8, 2025

Egypt emphasised the necessity of ensuring that Palestinians remain in Gaza during the reconstruction of the enclave.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty conveyed this position during a phone call with his Portuguese counterpart, Paulo Rangel on Saturday.

During the call, Abdelatty acknowledged Portugal’s support for Egypt and expressed hope for continued backing for a strategic partnership between Cairo and the European Union, particularly in the economic field, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

He also welcomed Portugal’s support for the Palestinian cause.

Egypt’s priority is “securing the implementation of the ceasefire agreement and addressing the catastrophic humanitarian situation in Gaza,” Abdelatty said.

He underscored the importance “of ensuring that any post-war arrangements maintain Gaza’s connection to the West Bank and facilitate the Palestinian Authority’s governance over the territory.”

The foreign minister also emphasised the right of the Palestinian people “to self-determination and the establishment of an independent, contiguous state along the June 4, 1967, borders with East Jerusalem as its capital in line with international resolutions.”

RelatedEgypt has 'clear vision' to rebuild Gaza without displacing Palestinians
RECOMMENDED

Trump's plan condemned

US President Donald Trump said on February 4 that the US will “take over” Gaza and resettle Palestinians elsewhere under an extraordinary redevelopment plan that he claimed could turn the enclave into “the Riviera of the Middle East.”

His proposal was met with wide condemnations from the Palestinians, Arab countries and many other nations across the world, including Canada, France, Germany and the UK.

Trump has repeatedly suggested that Palestinians in Gaza should be taken in by regional Arab nations such as Egypt and Jordan, an idea rejected by both the Arab states and Palestinian leaders.

The Gaza ceasefire deal has been in place since Jan. 19, pausing Israel’s genocidal war, which has killed nearly 48,200 Palestinians, most of them women and children, and left the enclave in ruins.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November last year for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the Palestinian enclave.

RelatedOverwhelming rejection of Trump’s resettlement plan for Palestinians
SOURCE:AA
Explore
2025 third hottest year on record: EU climate change service
Migrant deaths rise in ICE custody as detentions surge under Trump
Kneecap singer returns to court as UK prosecutors appeal dropped terrorism charge
Cambodia says Thai troops continue to 'occupy' civilian areas, testing December truce
US senators introduce bill to stop Trump from seizing NATO ally Greenland
Death toll from crane collapse at Thailand rail project reaches 28
New York reaches settlement with pro-Israel group after probe into violence, harassment
Trump threatens 'very strong action' if Iran hangs protesters
US State Department official says Venezuela freeing Americans is an 'important step'
Israel kills two Palestinians in Gaza in new ceasefire violation
US civil rights pioneer Claudette Colvin dies aged 86
ICJ hears detailed accounts of violence against Rohingya in Myanmar
US ends temporary protected status for Somali nationals
US envoy meets son of Iran's deposed shah amid protests — report
Over 400 prisoners freed in Venezuela — top lawmaker