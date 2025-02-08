CLIMATE
Over 30 missing as landslide hits in southwest China
"Ten houses had been buried, more than 30 people were missing, and around 200 people were evacuated and relocated," says CCTV.
Chinese authorities have also allocated 30 million yuan ($4.1 million) to support the disaster relief efforts. / Photo: AA / AA
Zulal SemaZulal Sema
February 8, 2025

More than 30 people are missing after a landslide in China's southwestern Sichuan province, state broadcaster CCTV has reported.

The landslide hit Jinping village in the city of Yibin at around 11:50 am (0350 GMT). "Ten houses had been buried, more than 30 people were missing, and around 200 people were evacuated and relocated," CCTV said on Saturday.

People should avoid the area as the landslide was "still ongoing", the state broadcaster added, quoting on-site rescuers. China's President Xi Jinping had ordered authorities to do "everything possible to search for and rescue missing people, minimise casualties, and properly handle the aftermath".

The country's Ministry of Emergency Management said in an online post that two people had been rescued. Emergency response teams were on site searching for survivors, it added.

Authorities have also allocated 30 million yuan ($4.1 million) to support the disaster relief efforts.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
