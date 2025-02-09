A magnitude-7.6 earthquake has shaken the Caribbean Sea southwest of Cayman Islands, according to the US Geological Survey.

Some Caribbean islands and Honduras urged people near the coastline to move inland or avoid beaches as a precaution in case of a tsunami.

The quake struck at 6:23 pm local time in the middle of the sea and had a depth of 10 kilometres, the USGS said.

Its epicentre was located 209 kilometres south-southwest of George Town in the Cayman Islands.

Tsunami advisory