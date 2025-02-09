WORLD
Multiple casualties in Mexico bus accident, forensics underway
The company operating the bus has said it was also collaborating with authorities on the investigation.
The accident occurred Saturday morning in the town of Escarcega. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
February 9, 2025

A collision involving a bus and a truck left several people dead in southern Mexico, though local authorities have not yet given an official toll.

The accident occurred Saturday morning in the town of Escarcega when a bus travelling between the resort city of Cancun and the state of Tabasco collided with a truck when it came into its lane.

Authorities said nine people were injured and being treated in different hospitals, while local media reported at least 41 killed, showing images of the bus engulfed in flames.

But "we do not have an exact number of people who died," said Elisa Hernandez, the government secretary of Campeche state where Escarcega is located.

"We are very sorry for the accident that occurred this morning," said the governor of the state of Tabasco, Javier May, on the social media network X.

"We are coordinating with federal and Campeche authorities for the required attention," he added.

By evening, Tabasco state's attorney general office released a statement saying it was working with Campeche authorities and the forensic sciences directorate "to carry out genetic tests that facilitate the identification of the victims."

"Our condolences go out to the affected families," it said in a post.

The company operating the bus said it was also collaborating with authorities on the investigation.

"We have lost very dear colleagues as well as clients and friends," it said in a statement. "We appreciate their solidarity and understanding in this difficult time."

