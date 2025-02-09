Turkish security forces have neutralised 15 PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Iraq and northern Syria.

Seven PKK terrorists were neutralised in the Gara region, and four others in the Hakurk region through air operations carried out in northern Iraq between January 29 and February 7, the country's defence ministry said on X.

"The Turkish Armed Forces continue to take preventive and destructive measures against terrorist organisations for our sacred homeland," the ministry stressed.

Another four PKK/YPG terrorists were also neutralised in the Operation Peace Spring zone in northern Syria, the ministry said in a separate statement.

"We will continue to respond to terrorist harassment and attack attempts with retaliation," it added.