Some 14 million Ecuadorans began voting to decide who will lead the violence-wracked Andean nation through its worst crisis in half a century.

Sixteen candidates are vying to become president for the next four years, including hawkish young incumbent Daniel Noboa and his leftist opponent Luisa Gonzalez.

Ecuadorean President Daniel Noboa looks likely to win Sunday's presidential election, as voters rally behind his promises to fight crime, despite critiques from his opponents that he has not done enough.

Noboa, first elected in 2023 to finish out his predecessor's term, says his deployment of the military on the streets and within prisons, among other measures, has reduced violent deaths by 15 percent, led to a drastic fall in prison violence, and facilitated the capture of major gang leaders.

His 15 opponents have said more needs to be done to fight the drug trade-related crime that has rocked Ecuador in recent years, but some of their proffered solutions would require likely tricky legislative approval or constitutional changes. Other policy ideas, like increased security at borders and ports, Noboa says he is already implementing.

"Today Ecuador has changed and wants to keep changing, it wants to consolidate its triumph. We are not a promise anymore, we are a reality in this country, which has taken a decision," Noboa said at a closing campaign rally on Thursday in Quito. "This Sunday, reclaim your ability to dream."

"The president has done in a year many things that previous governments couldn't do," said student Kevin Galarza, 20, who attended Noboa's closing campaign rally in Guayaquil. "Noboa will win in the first round - he's our hope." Noboa, the 37-year-old heir to a business fortune, has said he intends to win outright on Sunday.

Two major opinion polls have indicated he could - either by getting more than 50 percent of the vote or by winning at least 40 percent while being 10 points ahead of his nearest rival. Other surveys suggest he will not win outright on Sunday but would triumph in an April run-off against leftist Luisa Gonzalez, who he also faced in 2023.

'We'll save ourselves, together'