Palestinian resistance group Hamas has called the Israeli withdrawal from the Netzarim corridor in central Gaza “an indication of the failure of Israel’s war goals.”

“The return of displaced people, the ongoing prisoner exchanges, and the withdrawal from Netzarim all expose the lies of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who claimed to have achieved a complete victory over our people,” Hamas spokesperson Abdul Latif al Qanou said in a statement.

“Every attempt by the occupation forces to impose military control over Gaza and divide it has failed in the face of the bravery of the resistance and the steadfastness of our people,” he added.

The spokesperson stressed that US President Donald Trump will fail to achieve his goals in Gaza “through real estate deals and brokerage,” just as Israel failed “through 15 months of starvation, genocide, and systematic destruction.”

The Israeli army withdrew its forces from the Netzarim corridor, which separates northern Gaza from the south, on Sunday after more than a year and three months of occupation.

“Gaza will remain a free land, defended by its people and resistance fighters, and will remain off-limits to foreign invaders and occupiers," Qanou said.