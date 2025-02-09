South Korea's airlines suffered from 13 plane fires caused by electronic device batteries from 2020 to 2024, according to government data, the Korea Herald reported Sunday.

The new data, released by South Korea's Land, Infrastructure and Transport Ministry, comes as a plane fire last month brought renewed attention to the country's air safety concerns.

The 13 fires were directly caused by electronic batteries, nine by power banks, one was caused by a telephone battery, and another by an e-cigarette battery carried by passengers.

In the case of the two other fires, there has been no indication of the cause.

No major damage