BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
South Korea airlines record 13 plane fires caused by batteries in 4 years
New data comes as a plane fire last month brings renewed attention to South Korea's air safety concerns.
South Korea airlines record 13 plane fires caused by batteries in 4 years
Firefighters try to put out the fire from an Air Busan plane at Gimhae International Airport in Busan, South Korea, January 28, 2025. / Photo: Yonhap via Reuters / REUTERS
By Staff Reporter
February 9, 2025

South Korea's airlines suffered from 13 plane fires caused by electronic device batteries from 2020 to 2024, according to government data, the Korea Herald reported Sunday.

The new data, released by South Korea's Land, Infrastructure and Transport Ministry, comes as a plane fire last month brought renewed attention to the country's air safety concerns.

The 13 fires were directly caused by electronic batteries, nine by power banks, one was caused by a telephone battery, and another by an e-cigarette battery carried by passengers.

In the case of the two other fires, there has been no indication of the cause.

RelatedSouth Korea reports initial findings of Jeju Air crash

No major damage

RECOMMENDED

According to the released data, one battery-related fire occurred in 2020, followed by six such incidents in 2023, and another six in 2024.

As the fires lasted from 20 seconds to five minutes before being put out, none of the incidents caused major damage to the aircraft.

Concerns about batteries on airplanes are growing nationwide, as an initial investigation into the January 28 fire on an Air Busan aircraft indicates that a power bank may be the source of the incident.

As a result of the incidents, airlines across the country have introduced new safety measures for power banks, such as banning passengers from carrying them in overhead bins.

RelatedSouth Korea reviews airline safety systems after deadly jet crash
SOURCE:AA
Explore
2025 third hottest year on record: EU climate change service
Migrant deaths rise in ICE custody as detentions surge under Trump
Kneecap singer returns to court as UK prosecutors appeal dropped terrorism charge
Cambodia says Thai troops continue to 'occupy' civilian areas, testing December truce
US senators introduce bill to stop Trump from seizing NATO ally Greenland
Death toll from crane collapse at Thailand rail project reaches 28
Trump threatens 'very strong action' if Iran hangs protesters
US State Department official says Venezuela freeing Americans is an 'important step'
US civil rights pioneer Claudette Colvin dies aged 86
Israel raises air force alert amid reports of possible US strike on Iran
ICJ hears detailed accounts of violence against Rohingya in Myanmar
US ends temporary protected status for Somali nationals
US envoy meets son of Iran's deposed shah amid protests — report
Over 400 prisoners freed in Venezuela — top lawmaker
Iran official calls Trump and Netanyahu 'main killers of the people of Iran'