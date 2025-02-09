WORLD
Erdogan: No power can force Palestinians out of their homeland
"No one has the power to remove people of Gaza from their eternal homeland, which has existed for thousands of years. Palestine, including Gaza, the West Bank, and East Jerusalem, belongs to the Palestinians," says Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Erdogan hailed Hamas for fulfilling its promises in ongoing prisoner exchanges with Israel, despite Israeli attempts to undermine the process. / Photo: AA / AA
By Staff Reporter
February 9, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reaffirmed that no power can force people of Gaza out of their “eternal” homeland, as Gaza, the West Bank, and East Jerusalem belong to Palestinians.

"No one has the power to remove people of Gaza from their eternal homeland, which has existed for thousands of years. Palestine, including Gaza, the West Bank, and East Jerusalem, belongs to the Palestinians," Erdogan told reporters on Sunday in Istanbul before flying to Malaysia.

The US administration's proposals on Gaza, made under pressure from the Zionist regime, are not worth discussing, said Erdogan, referring to US President Donald Trump’s proposal to relocate Palestinians.

Erdogan also hailed Hamas for fulfilling its promises in ongoing prisoner exchanges with Israel, despite Israeli attempts to undermine the process.

Regarding the situation in Syria, Erdogan said that as mass graves are uncovered in different parts of Syria, the bloody face of the Assad regime is being exposed.

The Turkish president expressed hope for Syria's stability under President Ahmed Alsharaa's leadership, suggesting the country would soon find peace.

There is no place for terrorist groups in Syria, said Erdogan, asserting that Syrian President Ahmad Alsharaa will fight against these groups.

